U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,486. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

