U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 759,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,898,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

