UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.61

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

