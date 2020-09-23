Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $889,420.28

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ubex has a total market cap of $889,420.28 and approximately $227,898.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00796069 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitForex, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

