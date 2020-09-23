Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $8.37 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $46,952.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.