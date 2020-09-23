UBS Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $325.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $325.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.60 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Tesla stock opened at $424.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.77, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

