UBS Group Upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Buy

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 256,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,474. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

