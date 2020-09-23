UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 39,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,114. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 276.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 786,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

