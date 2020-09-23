Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,025.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ultra has a market cap of $44.43 million and $670,025.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,535.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.02083869 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00719160 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002381 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.