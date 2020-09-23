Ultragate (ULG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,121.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $71,577.21 and $54,121.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00448312 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012195 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006872 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,624,675 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

