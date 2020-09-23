UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of UMeWorld Ltd (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) were up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

