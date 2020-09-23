Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 7.2%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.69. 6,527,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,828,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

