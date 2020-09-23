Unify Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Unify has a market capitalization of $189,445.79 and $2,731.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

