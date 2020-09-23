Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,797. Unilever has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

