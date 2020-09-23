Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Shares Down 1.5%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 12,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 13,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

