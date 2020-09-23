Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $394.64 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00038801 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $394.64 million and $819.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

