United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

United Insurance stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.69. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. Analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Insurance by 375.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Insurance by 596.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

