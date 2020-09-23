United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.10

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDIRF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Commerzbank cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

