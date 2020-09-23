United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $183.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $176.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. 47,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $167.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

