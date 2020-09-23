United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of URI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. 585,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,623. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $186.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 113.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Rentals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 343,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after acquiring an additional 321,705 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

