United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on X. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,857 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

