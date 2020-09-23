Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0017

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Universa has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $50,940.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00228131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00077947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01461796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

