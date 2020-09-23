Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.75

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $773.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

