Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

