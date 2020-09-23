UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $420,760.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, LBank and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00225868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.01479211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00199577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

