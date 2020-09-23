Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.18 or 0.00705349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $4,203.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,516.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.36 or 0.02057309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014463 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000560 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,760 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

