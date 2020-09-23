Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100,298.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market cap of $2.27 million and $100,298.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,354,254 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

