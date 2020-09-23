Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 21,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,690. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

