US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after buying an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,506,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,070,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,488,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 229,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,249. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

