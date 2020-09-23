US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.85 Million

Analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $237.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.70 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $167.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $926.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 580.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 229,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

