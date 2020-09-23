US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. US Foods posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,974 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,626. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

