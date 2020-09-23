US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.01 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 257.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.03.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

