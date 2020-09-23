US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 651,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 933,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Get US Well Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.