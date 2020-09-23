USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009498 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and OKEx. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $344.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.03263760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,418,545,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,410,804,772 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, Crex24, Hotbit, SouthXchange, FCoin, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Kucoin, Korbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.