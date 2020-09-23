USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.04 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00229284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.01476108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191474 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

