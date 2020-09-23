USDQ (USDQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $173.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00008151 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080742 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000439 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00114610 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

