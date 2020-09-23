Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on USIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 25,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.