Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $57.35 million and $3.16 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.04388400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00059541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

