V-ID Tops One Day Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.04418174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

