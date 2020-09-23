Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Vaccinex stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,089,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,467. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Vaccinex has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,126,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

