VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 11,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. VALEO/S has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

