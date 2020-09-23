Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.