Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE VMI opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

