Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Valterra Resource shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $422,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

