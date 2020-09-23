Value Liquidity Price Reaches $8.98 on Exchanges (YFV)

Value Liquidity (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.98 or 0.00085107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00227650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.01481374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00204269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity’s total supply is 4,119,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,569 tokens. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance . Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance

Value Liquidity Token Trading

Value Liquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

