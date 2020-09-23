ValuEngine Lowers Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to Sell

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

