ValuEngine Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to “Hold”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.69. 1,483,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,980. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.75. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

