Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 1.2%

Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.80 and last traded at C$32.25. 109,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 197,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.81.

