Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.90 and last traded at $78.96. Approximately 93,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 254,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

