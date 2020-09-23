Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.89. 29,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.